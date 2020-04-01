Linda Kay Hansotte, 71, of New Castle passed away March 30, 2020.

Linda was born June 26, 1948, in New Castle, and was the daughter of the late Leonard Russell and Mary Kathryn Trego Morris.

She married Ronald Hansotte, who survives.

Linda was a member of Calvary Independent Church.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School in 1966, and was retired from Waldman Meats of New Castle.

Other survivors include three sons, Ronald L. Hansotte of Tomball, Texas, Timothy (Michel) Hansotte and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Hansotte, both of New Castle; two sisters, Judy (Craig) Marett of Volant, Ruth Metro of Lafayette, Ind.; one brother, Leonard (Lynne) Morris II of New Castle; a granddaughter, Airman 1st Class Madison; and her grandson, Gavyn Hansotte.

Linda was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn McCaskill and Cynthia Burns.

HANSOTTE - There will be a private family service for Linda Kay Hansotte, who died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home, New Wilmington, with Pastor Chuck Fombelle officiating.

The family will have a celebration of her life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AWANA Clubs or Operation Christmas Child, c/o Calvary Independent Church, 424 E. Moody Ave., New Castle, PA 16105.



