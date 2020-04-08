Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rusiewicz Funeral Home 3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St Lower Burrell , PA 15068 (724)-335-4118 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Woiewodski, 68, of Lower Burrell died Sunday, April 5, 2020, unexpectedly due to complications from a heart attack.

She was born July 28, 1951, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Leon E. and Helen L. Karlo Lukosky. She had been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 30 years, after previously residing in Butler.

Mrs. Woiewodski was a member of Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and had worked as a health/nutrition manager at Butler County Children's Center, where she was employed for 35 years until retiring in 2018. She then went on to work as a receptionist at Oakmont Country Club.

She was a social member of Kinloch Fire Hall and a school board director for the Burrell School District for several years.

She enjoyed exercising at Factory Sports Performance Gym, gardening, cooking and reading.

She will forever be remembered for her warmth, liveliness, and great love for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Frank R. Woiewodski; and two children, Christopher Clark of Las Vegas, Nev., and Leanne Woiewodski M.D. of Indianapolis, Ind.

WOIEWODSKI - A private Christian funeral Mass for Linda L. Woiewodski, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, will be held in Mount St. Peter Church by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.

The family suggests donations be made in her name to the at .

