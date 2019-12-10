Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lucille Mickley. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 (724)-748-4685 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Lucille Mickley, 78, of Plain Grove, Lawrence County, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in New Castle, to Henry Oscar Sholler and Irene Lucille Cotton Sholler.

She married Howard C. Mickley Jr. on July 14, 1961.

She and her husband joined the First Baptist Church in Grove City in 1976, where they remained active members. Linda was a deaconess at church and was active in the AWANA program.

She had worked at Wendell August Forge in Grove City and, later, at Pine Instrument in Grove City.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking bread, working in the garden with her flowers and vegetables, and doing ceramics with her mother-in-law and other family members.

She and Howard enjoyed working in the farmers' markets located in Slippery Rock and Jackson Center.

Survivors include her husband, Howard at home; a daughter, Janice L. Mickley of Volant; three sons, Jonathan T. (Debbie) Mickley of Grove City, Wayne T. (Aliscia) Mickley of Volant and Wade H. (Missy) Mickley of New Castle; six grandchildren, Benjamin J. Mickley, Emily L. Campbell, and Alexandria I., Amanda M., Aryana J. and Cole T. Mickley; a great-grandson, Koda; and a great-granddaughter, Kenza.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Wylie; and her sister, Barbara Sholler.

MICKLEY - The family of Linda Lucille Mickley, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, received friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home, 1778 Perry Hwy., Village of Leesburg, Volant.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor J. Andrew Frey of First Baptist Church of Grove City presiding.

Interment will be in Volant Cemetery.



