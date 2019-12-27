Butler Eagle

Linda M. Christner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Christner.
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda M. Christner, 72, of Mars passed away on Dec. 24, 2019.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Linda was an accountant, specializing in the field of workers' compensation.
She enjoyed traveling, loved cardinals and collecting antiques.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy Wentzel Loskoch; the loving sister of Dorothy (late Dick) Watenpool, Debbie (late Chuck) Zellhart and Anthony (Rose) Loskoch; and the dear aunt of Richard, Randy, Charles, Christina, Anthony and Nicole.
She is survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
CHRISTNER - Viewing and services will be private for Linda M. Christner, who died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations to www.copdfoundation.org.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
funeral home direction icon