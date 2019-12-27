Linda M. Christner, 72, of Mars passed away on Dec. 24, 2019.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Linda was an accountant, specializing in the field of workers' compensation.
She enjoyed traveling, loved cardinals and collecting antiques.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy Wentzel Loskoch; the loving sister of Dorothy (late Dick) Watenpool, Debbie (late Chuck) Zellhart and Anthony (Rose) Loskoch; and the dear aunt of Richard, Randy, Charles, Christina, Anthony and Nicole.
She is survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
CHRISTNER - Viewing and services will be private for Linda M. Christner, who died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations to www.copdfoundation.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019