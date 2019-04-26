Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda M. Mariotti, 81, passed away on Thursday at the Lowrie House in Butler Township.

She was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Butler, the daughter of Clarence (Chant) and Ethel Miller.

Linda graduated from Butler High School in 1956.

She retired from the Intermediate Unit IV, where she worked as a special needs teacher's aide for 24 years, which was a job she loved.

After retiring, Linda volunteered in the emergency room of Butler Health System.

Linda was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and her pets.

She was a loving mother and wife, and a generous person who would do anything for anybody.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William J. Mariotti.

She is also survived by her children, Mr. David M. Mariotti of Petrolia and Mrs. Stephen (Rebecca L.) Hunka of Butler; one grandson, Mr. Camron L. Mariotti of Bellevue; her brother, David L. (Patricia) Miller of Fenelton; one nephew; and four nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lowrie Place and 356 Hospice for their loving support and caring devotion.

MARIOTTI - Friends of Linda M. Mariotti, who died Thursday, April 25, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



