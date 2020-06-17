Linda M. Ranalli, 49, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born Nov. 24, 1970, in Pittsburgh.
Linda was known to be passionate about animals and for her enormous sense of humor. She was very proud of her days as a model for Clairol.
She enjoyed flowers and plants, especially sunflowers and morning glories.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
RANALLI - Visitation for Linda M. Ranalli, who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Friends and family will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, to celebrate her Mass of Christian burial.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a memorial fund managed by her family.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
She was born Nov. 24, 1970, in Pittsburgh.
Linda was known to be passionate about animals and for her enormous sense of humor. She was very proud of her days as a model for Clairol.
She enjoyed flowers and plants, especially sunflowers and morning glories.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
RANALLI - Visitation for Linda M. Ranalli, who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Friends and family will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, to celebrate her Mass of Christian burial.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a memorial fund managed by her family.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.