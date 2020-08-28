Linda Marie Reffner, 64, of Butler passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.
She was born on April 17, 1956, to Earl and Mary (Protheroe) Hendershot in Allegheny County.
Before working as a patient transport for Butler Memorial Hospital, Linda worked as a lunch lady for the local school district. Regardless of jobs, Linda was well known for her care and compassion while on duty.
On Oct. 15, 1977, Linda married Collins Reffner. They lived in Butler.
Linda was a caring, good-hearted, selfless, hard-working wife and mother. She would go in the car with her husband and just drive, not knowing where they would end up. Linda loved playing cards with such a poker face that she would often lay cards down all at once to put her family out of that hand. She also loved gardening, baking and cooking for her family. She was known for her banana bread, bread and butter pickles, and most famously, her potato salad.
Linda was a great friend to many. She always set aside time to go out with her friends, and that was always one of the highlights of her week. Above all, though having many titles through her life, Linda's favorite and proudest label was being "Nana" to her seven grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Collins; three children, Collins Reffner (Amber) of Spruce Creek, Crystal Lumley (Brian) of Fenelton, and Christina Caruso (Kellen) of Butler; seven grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth and Matthew Reffner, Brooke and Lillian Lumley, and Kaylynn and Kellen Caruso Jr.; two siblings, Karen Svantner (Myron) and George (Maureen) Hendershot; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Helen.
REFFNER - A private service for Linda Marie Reffner, who died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, is being held for immediate family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Olathe, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Butler County Humane Society.
