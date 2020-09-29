Linda McDeavitt

Linda Louise Guerriere McDeavitt, 72, of Slippery Rock passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.



She was born in New Castle to Emerick Anthony Guerriere and Elizabeth Irene Chutz Guerriere.



She married John David McDeavitt on Aug. 28, 1965, and he recently preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2020.



Linda graduated from Slippery Rock High School and was a member of West Liberty United Methodist Church.



She was a faithful, loving mother and wife, who was devoted to her family. She lit up every room she entered and was often the life of the party. She had a smile that would warm any heart, along with a lovely personality. She cared deeply for her family and was also a good and loyal friend to many.



She enjoyed challenging her luck at bingo and the casinos. Linda was also a gifted musician, who could play many instruments by ear as well as sing beautifully. She sang in her church choir for many years. Linda was known for her crocheting skills and made many blankets for friends and family. She was also an accomplished dancer, who taught many different types of dancing, including disco. She loved dancing, whether at a party, a wedding or in her living room.



Linda spent close to 20 years working as a secretary for Murphy Flour Corp. She was proud of her secretarial skills, which served her well in later years. She also loved gardening and canning home-grown vegetables and sauces.



Linda's life was well spent being a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt and a friend, all of which she was very proud of.



Linda had a strong faith in God, who carried her through life's many ups and downs. She lived a prayerful life knowing God would take care of her and her loved ones.



Survivors include her daughter, Stacy (Steve) Loncher of Holly Springs, N.C.; her son, David (Jennifer) McDeavitt of Slippery Rock; a sister, Loretta Fielding of Wilmington, Del.; and three grandchildren, Alec McDeavitt, Bethany Loncher and Brent Loncher.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, John Anthony McDeavitt.



MCDEAVITT - Due to the current pandemic conditions, the family of Linda Louise Guerriere McDeavitt, who died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, will observe a celebration of life service later when and where family and friends can more easily gather. The date and location will be published in the Butler Eagle.



Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.



Memorial contributions may be made to West Liberty United Methodist Church, 135 Church Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store