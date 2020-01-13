Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Rae Henry. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Rae Roxbury Henry, 78, of Prospect passed away Saturday evening at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born June 6, 1941, in Prospect, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Violet Goughler Roxbury.

She was an avid bowler, who enjoyed her Feather Heads league in Butler and leagues in Zelienople. She was a member of the Harmony Moose with her husband, where they enjoyed dancing. She enjoyed going to the Evans City Senior Center weekly.

Linda retired after 25 years of being a Butler Eagle newspaper delivery person to over 400 residents and businesses daily.

Linda enjoyed reading, growing flowers and was passionate about her animals.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Donald Henry, whom she married Nov. 4, 1966; her children, Tamra (Melvin) Hunt of Ohio, Timothy Bossler of Maryland, Tracie (Bill) Baron of Kentucky and James (Angela) Henry of Prospect; her stepchildren, Ronald "Karas" (Tomika) Henry of Arkansas and David (Darlene) Henry of Pennsylvania; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, Patricia Enslen of Connoquenessing and James (Patty) Roxbury of Prospect; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Merle Charles Bossler; and her stepdaughter, Barbara Roberts.

HENRY - Cremation services for Linda Rae Roxbury Henry, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, were provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

