Linda Sue McCool, 70, of Prospect died at her residence Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after an illness.

Linda was born Jan. 10, 1950, in Ellwood City, and was the daughter of Nicho McCool las and Patricia Peterson Drossos.

Linda was a 1968 graduate of Slippery Rock Area High School.

She had worked as a new accounts manager for Fidelity Bank, now WesBanco, in Zelienople.

She was a member of Church of Christ in Zelienople, and she was a true servant of God. Linda also was an avid flower gardener.

Survivors include her husband, Guy "Doug "McCool of Prospect, whom she married July 19, 1969; and one son, Gregory McCool and his companion, Lori, of Prospect.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

MCCOOL - As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service for Linda Sue McCool, who died Thursday Nov. 26, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Christ in Zelienople.





