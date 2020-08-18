Linda Susan Carlino, 72, of Valencia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Sunday evening, Aug. 16, 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer.
Born on Aug. 12, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Betty Meeder Griffith.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, was an avid animal lover, and liked taking trips to the beach and spending time outdoors in the summertime. She loved baking, listening to music and helping others as a longtime volunteer at the Riverview Food Bank. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Linda is survived by her children, Amanda (Shawn) Anglum, James, Dan (Laura), and Katie (Joe) Julian; her grandchildren, Tyler, Jackson, Maya, Dylan, Gianna, Layla and Mady; her sister, Diane Muchow; and her brother, Gary Griffith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carlino.
CARLINO - Friends of Linda Susan Carlino, who died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Closing prayers will be at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
