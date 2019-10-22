Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindy G. Wigton. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Zion Baptist Church 154 Currie Road Slippery Rock , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Zion Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lindy G. Wigton, 84, of Mercer, formerly of Slippery Rock went to be with the Lord Oct. 20, 2019, while surrounded by his family.

Lindy was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Butler, to Joseph Henry Wigton and Marguerite Stevenson Wigton.

He was married Dec. 6, 1958, to Dora A. Currie, who survives.

Lindy served in the U.S. Army.

He worked for Rockwell Spring Division for 21 years. Along with his wife, he also owned and operated the Wigton Family Restaurant for 12 years.

He is survived by his three daughters, Tammera (David) Dicks of New York, Jo Lin (Scott) Sell of Canfield, Ohio, and Amy (Bob) Mills of Mercer; seven grandchildren, Merrissa, Felicia, Zachary, Hannah, Alexis, Logan and Hayden; and seven great-grandchildren, Gavin, Grace, Joshua, Carter, Colten, Blake and Elena.

Lindy had nine siblings of which three survive, Margaret Miller of Beaver Falls, Shirley Jones of Evans City, and Robert Wigton of Grove City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers.

WIGTON - The family of Lindy G. Wigton, who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Baptist Church, 154 Currie Road, Slippery Rock. The Rev. Thomas Meling, pastor of the church will preside.

Interment will be in Zion Baptist Cemetery.







Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019

