Lisa Annette Heller, 55, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born Dec. 30, 1964, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William John Heller Sr. and Sarah L. McLaughlin Heller.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Lisa loved to crochet and make afghans for family and friends. She loved her family and she particularly adored being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by two sisters, LuAnn Stillwagon and her husband, Patrick, of Butler, and Linda Wick and her husband, Robert, of Butler; one brother, William Heller Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
HELLER - Friends of Lisa Annette Heller, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Burial will follow in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Everyone is asked to meet at the church.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in the funeral home, church and at the cemetery, and maintain social distancing.
.