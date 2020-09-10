1/1
Lisa Annette Heller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Annette Heller, 55, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born Dec. 30, 1964, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William John Heller Sr. and Sarah L. McLaughlin Heller.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Lisa loved to crochet and make afghans for family and friends. She loved her family and she particularly adored being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by two sisters, LuAnn Stillwagon and her husband, Patrick, of Butler, and Linda Wick and her husband, Robert, of Butler; one brother, William Heller Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

HELLER - Friends of Lisa Annette Heller, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Burial will follow in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Everyone is asked to meet at the church.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in the funeral home, church and at the cemetery, and maintain social distancing.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved