Lisa D. Hoak, 59, of Sarver, passed away Friday, March 13.
She was born in 1960 in Tarentum to her parents, Allen and Patricia Weaver.
Lisa enjoyed bingo, games, swimming and spending time at the beach.
Above all else, she loved sharing her life with her family and grandchildren.
Loving wife for more than 20 years of Lawrence Hoak; mother of Brandi and Brittany Primac; step-mother of Tonya and Courtney Hoak; grandmother of Aaden, Owen, Miyah, Kyree, Remii, Asia, and Taylor; she is also survived by three brothers.
Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved twins.
HOAK - Services will be held privately for Lisa D. Hoak, 59, who died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 16, 2020