Butler Eagle

Lisa M. Butler

Guest Book
  • "Lisa, you will be missed more than youll ever know and will..."
    - Erin Palladini
Service Information
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA
15116
(412)-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lisa M. Butler, 47, of Butler passed away on Wednesday.
She was the wife of Daniel R.; mother of Jakob; daughter of Robert and the late Rose Cieszynski; and the sister of Ronald (Amanda) Cieszynski.
BUTLER - Visitation for Lisa M. Butler, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glenshaw, PA   412-486-4546
funeral home direction icon