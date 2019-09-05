Lisa M. Butler, 47, of Butler passed away on Wednesday.
She was the wife of Daniel R.; mother of Jakob; daughter of Robert and the late Rose Cieszynski; and the sister of Ronald (Amanda) Cieszynski.
BUTLER - Visitation for Lisa M. Butler, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019