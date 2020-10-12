1/1
Lisa M. Stewart
Lisa M. Stewart, 58, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1962, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Carolyn Smith.

She enjoyed the outdoors, horses, road trips, motorcycle rides, hiking and had a love for plants.

She was known for her strong-willed and feisty spirit.

She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Lisa was the mother of Fawn Stewart, Alisha (Jason) Hovis and Kolder (Brittney) Furka; grandmother of Brooklyn, Derek, Nataya, Anthony, Aleena, Kingston and Evelyn; great-grandmother of Devonte. She is also survived by five sisters.

Stewart - All services for Lisa M. Stewart, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be held privately through the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
