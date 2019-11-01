Lois Bickish, 95, of Butler, peacefully passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by her family at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 13, 1924, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Marks and the late Laura (Hill) Marks.
Lois was a member of New Testament Baptist Church.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda Elam and her husband, Brian, of British Columbia, Canada; her daughters-in-law, Joan Bickish, of Kenai, Alaska, and Edith Bickish, of Montana; 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Bickish; and two sons, Nicholas Bickish Jr. and David Bickish.
BICKISH - Friends and family of Lois Bickish, who died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at New Testament Baptist Church, 437 N. Duffy Road, Butler.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the church.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lois Bickish to the New Testament Baptist Church, 437 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019