Lois E. Lager, 93, formerly of Valencia, passed away on Saturday evening, May 9, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born on Dec. 16, 1926, in Pine Township, Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Roswell and Elwina Bennett Frisbee.
Lois had worked for 10 years as a general cashier for the Monroeville Radisson, and then worked as an accountant at Mars Bank, before retiring in 1989.
She was a member of Valencia Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda L. Lager (Joseph DiFrancesca) of Sterling, Va., and Luann S. Zipf (Dean) of Cranberry Township; three sons, Robert H. Lager of Sugar Lake, Pa., Gary L. Lager of Valencia, and Richard E. Lager (Marlene) of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sonny Bennett Frisbee (Chook) of Treasure Lake.
LAGER - Private family viewing and service for Lois E. Lager, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, were held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial was in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick.
Memorials may be made to the Valencia Presbyterian Church, 80 Sterrett St., Valencia, PA 16059.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.