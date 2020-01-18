Lois Ellan "Sally" Westfall (Biertempfel) Smith, 79, of Zelienople passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 24, 1940, in Shinnston, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late O. Victor Westfall and Virginia Williams Westfall.
Sally was a graduate of Waynesburg College (University) and a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority.
She taught second grade at North Allegheny schools. After several years as a full-time mother/housewife, she spent the rest of her working years in geriatric social work.
Sally was an active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, having served as an elder, a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher. She was also active in Presbyterian Women.
Sally leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Renee M. Biertempfel of Butler, Dawn E. Ruckert and her husband, Andrew, of Apex, N.C., and Donald E. Biertempfel and his wife, Kristen, of Harmony; and the loves of her life, her four grandchildren, Aden Ruckert, Josie Biertempfel, Ella Ruckert and Kyla Biertempfel.
SMITH - Friends of Lois Ellan "Sally" Westfall (Biertempfel) Smith, who died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Connie Frierson officiating.
Sally will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020