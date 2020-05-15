Lois "Sue" Fallecker Green, 82, of Chicora, was risen to new life and went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Lois was born Feb. 15, 1938, in Chicora. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Lillian Collier Burns.
She attended Fairview Township, Karns City High School, and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in North Oakland, and belonged to the church's Christian Mothers.
Sue enjoyed playing cards and square dancing. She was a consummate homemaker and enjoyed baking and cooking for family and friends. For Sue, "Donut Day" was an annual family tradition and looked forward to gathering with her family to make donuts, a tradition her family continues.
Sue was married Dec. 27, 1955, to Joseph D. Fallecker Jr. Mr. Fallecker preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 1998. She later married James F. Green. Mr. Green passed away in 2007.
Surviving are five children, Lori Karenbauer and her husband, Dennis "Doc," of Fenelton, Diane Hamilton and her husband, John, of Pittsfield, Ill., Joseph Fallecker and his wife, Donna, of Chicora, Jeff Fallecker and his wife, Dianne, of Prospect, and Lisa Beale and her husband, Mike, of Fenelton; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and another on the way; her brother, Daniel Burns and his wife, Joyce, of Chicora; her sister, Patty Pflugh and her husband, Bill, of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, step children and step grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Sue was preceded in death by a grandson.
GREEN - Friends of Lois "Sue" Fallecker Green, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the funeral home with the Rev. Matt McClain, pastor at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church officiating.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in the Village of North Oakland.
The Fallecker family is planning a memorial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church to be announced at a later date.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2020.