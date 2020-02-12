Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jane Price. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Jane Price, 80, of Portersville died peacefully at home on Monday surrounded by her family following a short battle with very aggressive cancer.

She was born in California, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Rev. W. Gordon and Kathryn Pearle (Bradfield) Graves.

Lois graduated from Bradford Area High School and the Hamot Medical School of Nursing with an RN degree. She continued her education at Slippery Rock University, graduating with a bachelor of nursing and a master's in allied health.

She was employed at Bashline Hospital as a scrub nurse, then as a nurse supervisor at Grove City Hospital. Lois retired from the Slippery Rock Area School District in 2001. She was the school nurse for the middle school and high school.

She and her husband traveled throughout the world and loved to go on cruises. They volunteered their time and talents at Sun Valley Indian School in Arizona.

Lois enjoyed life. She loved her family and friends, cared about people and appreciated God's nature. She spent time praying for friends and family.

Lois was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Butler and Gideons International. She had a heart for missions and was very active on the Pittsburgh District Nazarene Missionary Council. She went on mission trips to Mexico and South Africa. Lois was elected multiple times to be a delegate at the Nazarene General Assembly.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin L. Price; her daughters, Rebecah J. Price of Portersville, and Deborah K. (Barry) Hixon of Butler; her sisters, Dr. Carolyn G. (James) Rohe of Cary, N.C., and Judith M. Tayes of Anniston, Ala.; her brother, W. Gordon (Cathy) Graves Jr. of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; two stepgrandchildren, Joel R. Hixon and Luke D. Hixon of Mars; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

PRICE - Friends of Lois Jane Price, who died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Thompson officiating.

A private committal service will be held later at Mountville Cemetery near Portersville.

Donations can be sent to the JESUS Film Harvest Partners, 15055 W. 116th St., Olathe, KS, 66062.

