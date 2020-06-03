Lois Jean Bartley, 84, of Valencia, passed away on Monday evening, June 1, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Born Sept. 19, 1935, in Valencia, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Witkowski Quinn.
Jean had been a secretary for the Mars Area School District for 25 years.
She had been a member and former elder of the Valencia Presbyterian Church and currently belonged to the Valencia United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Valencia Historical Society and was a judge of elections in Valencia for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl "Cis" (Scott) McCandless of Mars, and Joni (Terry) Raisley of Santa Clara, Calif.; two sons, Douglas (Jacqueline) Bartley of Mars, and Timothy (Debra) Bartley of Valencia; a brother, Jack (Jean) Quinn of Jacksonville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. "Art" Bartley, whom she married on Sept. 4, 1956, and who died on Nov. 10, 2008; and by her siblings, Kenneth and Wayne Quinn, Lenore Huckestein, Lucille Cashdollar, Anna Quinn and Betty Knowles.
BARTLEY - Arrangements are private for Lois Jean Bartley, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in West Union Cemetery, Pine Township.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Valencia United Methodist Church, 66 Almira St., Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Born Sept. 19, 1935, in Valencia, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Witkowski Quinn.
Jean had been a secretary for the Mars Area School District for 25 years.
She had been a member and former elder of the Valencia Presbyterian Church and currently belonged to the Valencia United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Valencia Historical Society and was a judge of elections in Valencia for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl "Cis" (Scott) McCandless of Mars, and Joni (Terry) Raisley of Santa Clara, Calif.; two sons, Douglas (Jacqueline) Bartley of Mars, and Timothy (Debra) Bartley of Valencia; a brother, Jack (Jean) Quinn of Jacksonville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. "Art" Bartley, whom she married on Sept. 4, 1956, and who died on Nov. 10, 2008; and by her siblings, Kenneth and Wayne Quinn, Lenore Huckestein, Lucille Cashdollar, Anna Quinn and Betty Knowles.
BARTLEY - Arrangements are private for Lois Jean Bartley, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in West Union Cemetery, Pine Township.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Valencia United Methodist Church, 66 Almira St., Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.