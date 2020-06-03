Lois Jean "Jean" Bartley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jean Bartley, 84, of Valencia, passed away on Monday evening, June 1, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Born Sept. 19, 1935, in Valencia, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Witkowski Quinn.
Jean had been a secretary for the Mars Area School District for 25 years.
She had been a member and former elder of the Valencia Presbyterian Church and currently belonged to the Valencia United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Valencia Historical Society and was a judge of elections in Valencia for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl "Cis" (Scott) McCandless of Mars, and Joni (Terry) Raisley of Santa Clara, Calif.; two sons, Douglas (Jacqueline) Bartley of Mars, and Timothy (Debra) Bartley of Valencia; a brother, Jack (Jean) Quinn of Jacksonville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. "Art" Bartley, whom she married on Sept. 4, 1956, and who died on Nov. 10, 2008; and by her siblings, Kenneth and Wayne Quinn, Lenore Huckestein, Lucille Cashdollar, Anna Quinn and Betty Knowles.
BARTLEY - Arrangements are private for Lois Jean Bartley, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in West Union Cemetery, Pine Township.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Valencia United Methodist Church, 66 Almira St., Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved