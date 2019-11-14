Lois M. Park, 88, of Valencia passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Born Feb. 4, 1931, in Deer Creek, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Bessie Ellis Fulton.
Lois had worked in the cafeteria at Mars High School for many years.
She was a member of Valencia United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean M. Park, whom she married Sept. 30, 1950, and who died March 25, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra (John) Maurey of Duarte, Calif., and Julie (Paul) Farmer of La Quinta, Calif.; a son, Paul D. (Jeanne) Park of Lompoc, Calif.; and her grandchildren, Adam and Katherine Maurey and Keith (Diane), Clayton (Jodi) and Christopher Farmer.
Lois was the sister of William David (Debra) Fulton of New York, and the late Darlene Ciccarella.
PARK - Arrangements are private for Lois M. Park, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in West Union Cemetery, Pine Township.
Memorials may be made to Valencia United Methodist Church, 66 Almira St., Valencia, PA 16059.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019