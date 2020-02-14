Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born June 8, 1941, to Fred and Hazel Fiel Pfeifer of Evans City.

She spent many years in Scottsboro, Ala., and Statesboro, Ga. as well, earning countless friends while working for W.J. Word Lumber Co. and Georgia Southern University during those times.

Her matchless smile, her contagious laugh, and her welcome ear endeared her to many.

She was the organist for 20 years at Old Union Church in Mars.

She is survived by her devoted husband and caregiver of 55 years, Ronald Kobet; her sons, Tony Kobet and his wife, Laura, of Clemmons, N.C., and Gary Kobet and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; and a daughter, Cindy Groover and her husband, Randy, of Statesboro, Ga.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert Kobet and his wife, Jessica, parents to great-grandson, Emmett, Peter Kobet and his wife, Emily, Daniel Kobet, Deanna Smith and her husband, Cody, Jack Kobet, Jacob Groover, Joseph Groover and Joshua Groover.

Also surviving are her sister, Judith Pfeifer; and her brothers, Walter Pfeifer and his wife, Sherry, Carl Pfeifer and his wife, Carol, and Dennis Pfeifer and his wife, Sherri.

KOBET - The family of Lois Pfeifer Kobet, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will receive friends and relatives from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday from the funeral home.

Lois will be laid to rest in Evans City Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Old Union Church, 200 Old Union Church Road, Mars, PA 16046.

Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneral



