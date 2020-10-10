LoraDell Oswald Baker, 101, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2020, at Trinity Quality Life Services in Grove City.

She was born Dec. 18, 1918, in Huntington, W.Va., and was the youngest child of Max E. (Lennie A. Rose) Oswald.

She graduated from Huntington High Class of 1936, where she met and married Connel A. Baker Jr., Class of 1934. They had two children, Larry O. (Gloria) Baker of North Carolina, and Linda L. (Henry) Lenz of Slippery Rock.

His work led them to several moves and on many adventures. Sadly, he passed away in 1978, and she continued with travels, hobbies, club work and family time.

She is survived by seven grandchildren, David (Lynette) Baker, Roger (Millie White) Baker of Columbus Ohio, and Joann (Jim) Schumacher of North Carolina, Susan (Steve) Dingman of South Carolina, Wanda (Reinhard Locher) Lenz of Munich, Germany, Erica (Tim) Papley of Florida, and Sonya (Vipin Kohli) Lenz of Slippery Rock; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alma; her brothers, Howard (Janet) Oswald and Ben (Enid and Jean) Oswald; and her beloved husband and his brothers.

BAKER - Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no public viewing for LoraDell Oswald Baker, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

She will be buried beside her husband and parents in Woodmere Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., after a private family service Tuesday in the cemetery chapel.

Funeral arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Connel Ashmore and LoraDell Baker Jr. Scholarship at SRU Foundation, 104 Maltby Ave., Suite 100, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, or Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company, 162 Elm St., PA 16057.





