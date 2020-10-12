1/1
LoraDell Baker
LoraDell Oswald Baker, 101, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2020, at Trinity Quality Life Services in Grove City.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
October 11, 2020
LoraDell was an amazing person. Knowing her was a privilege and a blessing. Deepest condolences to the family.
Norma Link
Friend
October 10, 2020
Such a beautiful woman even as she celebrated her 100th birthday last year! I loved her strong and feisty spirit! I have many fun memories of her growing up with Sonya. What a life well lived!
Debbie King
Friend
October 10, 2020
Reinhard and I love you, Grandma. I miss you. But I am rejoicing for you as well. Thank you for being a wonderful grandma and sharing so much of yourself with all of us. There's so many memories. They make me smile. Rest in peace
Wanda
Grandchild
October 10, 2020
We love you Grandma!
Erica & Tim
Family
