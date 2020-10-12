LoraDell Baker

LoraDell was an amazing person. Knowing her was a privilege and a blessing. Deepest condolences to the family.
Norma Link
Friend
October 10, 2020
Such a beautiful woman even as she celebrated her 100th birthday last year! I loved her strong and feisty spirit! I have many fun memories of her growing up with Sonya. What a life well lived!
Debbie King
Friend
October 10, 2020
Reinhard and I love you, Grandma. I miss you. But I am rejoicing for you as well. Thank you for being a wonderful grandma and sharing so much of yourself with all of us. There's so many memories. They make me smile. Rest in peace
Wanda
Grandchild
October 10, 2020
We love you Grandma!
Erica & Tim
Family
