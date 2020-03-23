Lorene Benninger Scott, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her daughter's home where she resided in Monaca, Pa.
She was born Sept. 4, 1930, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Sweeney Benninger.
She was a loving wife and mother. She loved being with her family and playing cards.
She was a proud member of Freedom of Choice and a firm believer of natural health foods.
She is survived by three children, Eric P. Scott of Butler, Melissa S. (Joe) Krach and their son, Jacob, of Monaca, and Dawn (Joe) Spryn and their children, Oliver and Ian of Butler; a brother, Paul (Carol) Benninger of Butler; a dear friend, Jeanne; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Scott, whom she married on June 2, 1956, and who passed away on Oct. 14, 2014; and three brothers, William Lawrence, Donald Lee, and Russell Earl Benninger.
SCOTT - Service and burial for Lorene Benninger Scott, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, were private in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 23, 2020