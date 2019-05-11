Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta M. Geibel. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta M. (Davis) Geibel, 87, of Butler passed away Friday morning at Concordia at The Orchard.

Born Aug. 15, 1931, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. Davis and Marcella G. (Shriver) Davis.

Loretta was a homemaker and was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Wendelin Christian Mothers.

She enjoyed homemaking, quilting, crocheting and bowling.

Surviving are her three sons, Larry F. and Linda K. Geibel of East Butler, Terry L. and Beverly Geibel of Butler, and David E. and Luann A. Geibel of East Butler; one daughter, Brenda L. and Mark Voelker of Butler; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step grandchild; two step great-grandchildren; and two step great- great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two brothers, Robert "Bud" Davis of Renfrew, and Theodore "Ted" (Ruth) Davis of Prospect; and one sister, Jane Taylor of Depew, N.Y.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur F. Geibel, whom she married July 19, 1949, and who died Oct. 16, 1998; and her sister, Ruth Wretz.

GEIBEL - Friends of Loretta M. (Davis) Geibel, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center. The Rev. Matt McClain will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Wendelin's Parish Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Loretta M. (Davis) Geibel, 87, of Butler passed away Friday morning at Concordia at The Orchard.Born Aug. 15, 1931, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. Davis and Marcella G. (Shriver) Davis.Loretta was a homemaker and was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Wendelin Christian Mothers.She enjoyed homemaking, quilting, crocheting and bowling.Surviving are her three sons, Larry F. and Linda K. Geibel of East Butler, Terry L. and Beverly Geibel of Butler, and David E. and Luann A. Geibel of East Butler; one daughter, Brenda L. and Mark Voelker of Butler; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step grandchild; two step great-grandchildren; and two step great- great-grandchildren.She is also survived by two brothers, Robert "Bud" Davis of Renfrew, and Theodore "Ted" (Ruth) Davis of Prospect; and one sister, Jane Taylor of Depew, N.Y.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur F. Geibel, whom she married July 19, 1949, and who died Oct. 16, 1998; and her sister, Ruth Wretz.GEIBEL - Friends of Loretta M. (Davis) Geibel, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center. The Rev. Matt McClain will officiate.Interment will follow in St. Wendelin's Parish Cemetery.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close