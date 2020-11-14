1/1
Loretta Slater
Loretta Slater, 78, of Butler passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 25, 1942, in Bruin, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Hovis) Gerner.
She was a self-employed beautician for eight years.
Loretta enjoyed sewing, cooking and square dancing. She enjoyed traveling to Berlin, Ohio, vacationing and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Bucco Camping Club and St. John's Reformed Church.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Russell Slater. They were married July 24, 1964.
Loretta was the loving mother of her two daughters, Karen Slater of Butler, and Debra (Eric) Stanfield of Maryland; and the loving grandmother of her two grandsons, Matthew Slater of Butler, and Zachary Stanfield of Maryland.
She is also survived by her brother, LeRoy Gerner of Titusville; her sister, Dolores Burlett of Ambridge; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog and companion, "Rusty."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Gerner.
SLATER - Visitation and funeral services for Loretta Slater, who died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, are private with the Rev. Dennis Barger to officiate.
Interment will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
