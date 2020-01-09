Loretta Susan (Kellander) Feeser, 63, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at her home in North Port, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Benjamin C. Kellander and the late Sarah Jane (Coombs) Kellander. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Eileen G. Kellander.
She was married to the late William Dennis Feeser, who passed away April 4, 2014. They were married for 26 years.
She graduated from Butler High School.
She loved life and lived it to the fullest and was often the life of the party. She loved riding her own Harley.
She had a beautiful voice and loved singing karaoke and in fact, had her own karaoke business called Sweet Dreams when she lived in Front Royal, Va. She even auditioned for "Star Search."
She was a firm believer in God, even during the toughest period of her life.
She was loved and will be missed by many, including her devoted friends from Front Royal, Va., Emily, Mary and Kathy.
She is survived by her sisters, Dot (Tom) Powers of Butler, and Lois (Earl) Fennell of East Butler; her nephews, Eric (Tiffany) and Steven (Heather) Powers, and Jason Fennell; and a niece, Sarah Fennell.
She is also survived by her great-nieces, Paige, Devan and Cambree Powers; her great-nephews, Kaiden Powers and Colton Gregory; two stepbrothers, Kirk and Todd Maxwell; and her two furry girls, Scooter and Angel.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Paul (Donovan) Maxwell; and three infant brothers.
FEESER - Arrangements for Loretta Susan (Kellander) Feeser, who died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, are in the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Fort Myers, Fla.
Please visit www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020