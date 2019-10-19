Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LoRita Walaconis. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

LoRita Walaconis of Butler passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Butler and was the daughter of the late Primo Tosi and the late Erma Zellerino Tosi.

LoRita was a 1943 graduate of Butler High School, and graduated from Mason Felix Beauty School.

She was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps (Women's Marines) serving in World War II from October 1943 to December 1945.

LoRita worked as a telephone tech for G.T.E. for 22 years in Erie.

She was Protestant by faith.

She is survived by two brothers, Charles Tosi of Butler, and Attilio (Leo) Tosi of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Walaconis, whom she married on Nov. 27, 1948, and who passed away on April 27, 1987; an infant son, Joseph Anthony Walaconis; and four sisters Armida Hinkle, Virginia Natili, Audrey Moody and Adeline Crouch.

WALACONIS - A private visitation and funeral for LoRita Walaconis, who died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, was held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Leigh Benish of Hill United Presbyterian Church officiating.

Private burial took place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials are suggested to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

