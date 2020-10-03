1/1
Lorraine Beightol
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Beightol, 91, of Grove City passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Lorraine was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Dearborn, Mich., to Harold and Ethel (Clay) Barnes.
She married Donald E. Beightol on July 1, 1952. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2007.
Lorraine was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1948.
She was a member of Center Presbyterian Church, and she was a member of the Grove City Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She retired from George J. Howe Co.
Lorraine enjoyed bird watching, playing cards, cooking and family get-togethers.
Survivors includes three daughters, Donna Knight and her husband, Steve, of Harrisville, Sandy Mullett of Grove City, and Vicky Ramsey and her husband, Les, of Grove City; six grandchildren, Jay and Steve Knight, David and Chelsea Mullett, Sara (Jon) Scharf and Micah (Darcie) Ramsey; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two half-sisters, Bonnie (Don) Chandler and Val Jean Barnes; and two half-brothers, David and Bill Barnes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a brother, Vaughn Barnes; and a half-brother, Donnie Barnes.
BEIGHTOL - The family of Lorraine Beightol, who died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
A private family funeral service will be held Monday in the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Grove City.
Memorials in Lorraine's name can be made to Grove City Meals on Wheels, or any local charity for animals.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved