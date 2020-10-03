Lorraine Beightol, 91, of Grove City passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Lorraine was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Dearborn, Mich., to Harold and Ethel (Clay) Barnes.
She married Donald E. Beightol on July 1, 1952. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2007.
Lorraine was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1948.
She was a member of Center Presbyterian Church, and she was a member of the Grove City Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She retired from George J. Howe Co.
Lorraine enjoyed bird watching, playing cards, cooking and family get-togethers.
Survivors includes three daughters, Donna Knight and her husband, Steve, of Harrisville, Sandy Mullett of Grove City, and Vicky Ramsey and her husband, Les, of Grove City; six grandchildren, Jay and Steve Knight, David and Chelsea Mullett, Sara (Jon) Scharf and Micah (Darcie) Ramsey; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two half-sisters, Bonnie (Don) Chandler and Val Jean Barnes; and two half-brothers, David and Bill Barnes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; a brother, Vaughn Barnes; and a half-brother, Donnie Barnes.
BEIGHTOL - The family of Lorraine Beightol, who died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
A private family funeral service will be held Monday in the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Grove City.
Memorials in Lorraine's name can be made to Grove City Meals on Wheels, or any local charity for animals.
