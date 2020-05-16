Lorraine (Alter) Bloomberg went by Laurie. She was 96 years old, and she died in her sleep Monday morning after suffering complications from a fall.

Laurie was born Aug. 21, 1923, in Chicago, raised in southern California, lived all over the country, and moved to Longmeadow about seven years ago.

Laurie married Leo Bloomberg in 1945, and they celebrated their 75th anniversary last month with a raucous drive-by parade, waving and blowing kisses from the portico at Ruth's House to the crowd of 40-plus well-wishers.

In addition to her husband, Leo, Laurie is survived by her daughter, Beverly, and her very special son-in-law, Tom; her grand-daughters, Eloise and Annie; her grandson, Matthew, his fiancée, Deanne, and his father, Bradley; her sister, Sue; and several terrific nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two beautiful daughters, Lynn and Sally, and she's probably sitting with them right now.

Laurie was an adventurous, willing travel partner when Leo re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947. She loved creating warm, welcoming homes everywhere they lived: Tacoma; Roswell; Detroit; El Paso; Orlando; Charleston; Tachikawa, Japan; Honolulu; Tulsa; and Vacaville, Calif. After Leo's retirement, there was a brief respite in Marin County, then a long move to Slippery Rock, where they stayed for nearly 35 years.

They continued to travel, visiting friends and family all over the country, and, just for fun, exploring places Laurie had always dreamt of - London, Paris, Scotland and more. They moved to Longmeadow, Mass., to be closer to their daughters.

Laurie made friends every place they lived, and she was a great keeper of friends. A voracious correspondent, she shocked newbies with the speed of her replies. Not everyone could keep up with her.

Laurie was an artist, and she worked in clay, oil paints, soapstone, bronze, stained glass, sculpey and water colors. She loved giving out her hand-painted cards, bestowing them on doctors, lawyers, accountants, friends, caregivers and strangers.

Fiercely proud, Laurie danced on the line between strong-willed and stubborn. Trained as a bookkeeper, she was still balancing her checkbook well into her 90s.

She was witty and smart, affectionate and loyal, talented and curious. She was always herself, even when that was difficult. She leaves an empty space in all our hearts.

BLOOMBERG - Memorial contributions in honor of Lorraine (Alter) Bloomberg, who died Monday, May 11, 2020, may be made to Ruth's House Employee Assistance Fund, 770 Converse Street, Longmeadow, Mass., 01106.

The family will match all donations as a gesture of gratitude to the staff at Ruth's House.

Please mark any contributions in honor of Laurie Bloomberg. Because she went by Laurie.

The Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home in Springfield, Mass., assisted with arrangements.





