Lorraine C. Karenbauer, 85, of Herman, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Feb. 7, 1935, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Colette Convery Penrod.
Lorraine worked at Jo-De Enterprises, and she belonged to the Herman Volunteer Fire Co.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.
She is survived by three children, David Karenbauer and Claudene Bopp of Herman, Theresa Spohn and her husband, Michael, of Butler, and Donna Carben and her husband, Jerald, of Butler; nine grandchildren, Cathy Karenbauer, Andrew Graham, Jericho Carben, Courtney Carben, Tiffany Ferry, Samantha Ferry, Erica Hilliard, Troy Dupe and Steven Pyler; eight great-grandchildren, Colban, Nevaeh, Zaine, Maranna, Ana, Xavier, Kendyl and Braxton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine D. Karenbauer, who passed away Feb. 24, 2001; two sons, Joseph Karenbauer and Timothy Karenbauer; four brothers, Harry Penrod, Kenneth Penrod, Gary Penrod and Donald Penrod; and two sisters, Jeannine Bruno and Virginia Southworth.
KARENBAUER - Friends of Lorraine C. Karenbauer, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler.
Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in the funeral home, church and at the cemetery, and maintain social distancing.
