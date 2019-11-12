Lorraine Huba, 73, of Butler passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
She was born in Butler in 1945, and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Margaret (Fair) Sanderson.
Lorraine loved her grandchildren, watching movies and shopping, and her dog, Macey.
She worked at Rite Aid for almost 20 years.
She was the mother of Dianna (Glenn) Baptiste of Butler, and Jeff (Tina) Huba of Woodruff, S.C.; and was the sister of Gary McDonald, Jackie McElhaney and Gretchen Burnett.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Gillian, Ariane, Mahalia and Adalee; and one great-grandchild, Leon.
She is also survived by a large and loving family.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother, John Sanderson.
HUBA - Services for Lorraine Huba, who died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, will be held privately at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019