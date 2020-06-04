Lorraine R. Goehring, 94, formerly of Zelienople, previously a resident of Maple Valley Personal Care Home in Indiana, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, while under the care of the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 28, 1926, in Cranberry Township, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Deemer and Mary Householder Deemer.
Lorraine was a member of Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Zelienople.
She was a member of the Jackson Grange, serving in variety of offices and active in numerous events.
In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening and canning. She enjoyed baseball and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Lorraine loved reading her Bible and being in the Word.
In her later years at Maple Valley, she loved doing crafts, jigsaw puzzles, and helping any way she could with her fellow residents. She also was instrumental in developing the raised gardening beds there.
She will be remembered for being helpful and considerate to all. Lorraine will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Lorraine leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Glenn Goehring and his wife, Susan, of Connoquenessing, and Lee Goehring, and his wife, Wanda, of Penn Run; her six grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Goehring, who passed away June 13, 1990; her five brothers; and her two sisters.
GOEHRING - In accordance with her wishes, visitation and services for Lorraine R. Goehring, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, were held privately.
Lorraine will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Lorraine's honor to Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 432 Harkins Mill Rd., Zelienople, Pa., 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.