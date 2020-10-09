1/1
Louella J. Loos
1934 - 2020
Louella J. Loos, 85, of Butler passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

She was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Climax, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Harry Eugene and Twila (Stewart) Hull.

She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her four sons, John Bernard Loos of Harrisville, Gregory (Brenda) Loos of Karns City, Gary Loos of Butler, and Gordon (Mary) Loos of Eau Claire; her daughter, Tracy Daugherty of Mount Vernon, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Bernard Loos, who died June 9, 2007; five sisters; and a grandson, Nathen Dailey.

LOOS - Friends of Louella J. Loos, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. John Neyman officiating.

Private interment will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.
