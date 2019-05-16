Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Eugene Bauldoff. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 668 Clearfield Road Fenelton , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Eugene Bauldoff, 90, of Clearfield Road, Fenelton, a well-known area resident and

Louis was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Fenelton. He was the son of the late Louis Henry and Clara Swartzlander Bauldoff.

Louis was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School.

He was a U.S.

In Korea, he was assigned to the 2nd Division 37th Field Artillery Headquarters Battery and served as the crew chief, locating targets and also calculating and plotting targets on maps. Following his distinguished service in Korea, Louis was discharged on Oct. 30, 1952.

Louis was a longtime active member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Coylesville, having served on parish council and as a lector for more than 30 years, and was the head of the church's Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

On June 7, 2015, Louis was honored to be presented with the "Manifesting the Kingdom" award by Bishop David Zubik. This distinguished award is given to church laymen who demonstrate the presence of Jesus in their lives and promote the Kingdom of God in exceptional ways.

He was a member of the Happy Hunter's Club in Fenelton, the Chicora American Legion and the former VFW post. Louis was a well-known participant of the Chicora American Legion Funeral Honor Guard, the Chicora Memorial Day Parade, and Veterans Day tributes at area schools.

He enjoyed reading and playing cards.

Louis had a strong work ethic from a young teen and while attending high school, he worked at area farms and the B&O Railroad during summers, holidays and weekends. He was later employed by Fretz Moon Tube Co. Following his return from military service, he worked for Armco Steel in Butler and attended classes at the University of Pittsburgh. He was also employed with the PA Fish Commission as an engineer assistant and in 1965, was hired by Nationwide Insurance Co. as an auto underwriter. He was later promoted to loss control and safety specialist. He retired in 1993, following nearly 30 years of service. Louis was Clearfield Township Tax collector for 20 years.

Louis is survived by his wife, Marie Evelyn Clouse Bauldoff, whom he married on May 5, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in North Oakland.

He is also survived by three children, LuAnn Marie Cibik and her husband, Theodore "Ted," of Leechburg, Joyce Ann Rauschenberger and her husband, Curtis, of Butler, and Joseph Vincent Bauldoff of Fenelton; seven grandchildren, Alexander Rauschenberger and his wife, Kaitlin, Rebecca Rauschenberger, Rachel Rauschenberger, Aaron Bauldoff, Else Bauldoff, Benjamin Bauldoff and Ridley Bauldoff; a sister, Marlene Hoover of Fenelton; and a sister-in-law, Alice Bauldoff of Kingman, Ariz.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Eleanor Clouse of Butler; as well as a many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his son, John; his brother, Floyd Bauldoff; his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Andy Olszak; and a brother-in-law, James Hoover.

BAULDOFF - Friends of Louis Eugene Bauldoff, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday from St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, with the Rev. Ward Staken, O.F.M. Cap., church pastor officiating.

Interment will be beside his son at St. John Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legion Posts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. John's Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, PA 16034-9743.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







