Louis "Pete" Grindel, 88, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Callensburg, Pa.

He was born June 5, 1931, to John and Magdelina (George) Grindel in Prospect.

On June 23, 1951, he married Janet (Parsons) Grindel and they cherished 63 wonderful years together.

Pete was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was an avid card player and animal lover, and he loved sharing stories and sitting on the back porch watching the wildlife.

Pete was a retired electrical inspector of MDIA and had been an active volunteer with the JAL Youth Mission projects.

Pete is survived by his daughters, Joy (Jim) Mulkern and Jill (Dean) Hirschy; and grandchildren, Chelsea Hirschy (fiancé, Jeremy Garing) and Philip Hirschy, and Gavin and James Mulkern Jr. (Hannah Sarvey).

He was also the proud great-grandfather of Mackenna, Scarlett and Jeremy Jr.; and is also survived by one sister, Lilian Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jan; and nine brothers and sisters.

GRINDEL - Visitation for Louis "Pete" Grindel, who died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, followed by interment in Evans City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the JAL Youth Group Mission Fund, c/o St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, or to the Butler County Humane Society.

