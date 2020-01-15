Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Henry "Lou" Zimmerman. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Gregory Catholic Church 2 W. Beaver St Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Henry Zimmerman, 85, of Evans City passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born April 24, 1934, in Allison Park, he was the son of the late Louis Zimmerman and Agnes Wagner Zimmerman.

Lou served proudly in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He operated the Mobile Service Station in Evans City, from 1966 until 1996, and also operated Zimmerman's Ice Cream from 1984 until the present.

He was a faithful member of St. Mathias Catholic Church and more recently, St. Gregory Catholic Church.

Lou was a life member of the Connoquenessing Volunteer Fire Co.

He enjoyed hunting. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and especially loved fast cars. In his younger years, he was a stock car driver. A man of adventure, he always wanted to go and see what was over the "next hill."

Devoted to his family and to his faith, Lou was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Lou leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Delores Ruth (Lipp) Zimmerman, whom he married Jan. 24, 1975; his son, Louis Zimmerman Jr. of Connoquenessing; his grandchildren, Skyler Anne and Makenzie Diane Zimmerman; his sister, Lilian Alexander of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lou was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

ZIMMERMAN - Friends of Louis Henry Zimmerman, who died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, with the Rev. David J. Egan officiating.

Lou will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Connoquenessing VFC, P.O. Box 242, Connoquenessing, PA 16027, or to St. Gregory Catholic Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Louis Henry Zimmerman, 85, of Evans City passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.Born April 24, 1934, in Allison Park, he was the son of the late Louis Zimmerman and Agnes Wagner Zimmerman.Lou served proudly in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.He operated the Mobile Service Station in Evans City, from 1966 until 1996, and also operated Zimmerman's Ice Cream from 1984 until the present.He was a faithful member of St. Mathias Catholic Church and more recently, St. Gregory Catholic Church.Lou was a life member of the Connoquenessing Volunteer Fire Co.He enjoyed hunting. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and especially loved fast cars. In his younger years, he was a stock car driver. A man of adventure, he always wanted to go and see what was over the "next hill."Devoted to his family and to his faith, Lou was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.Lou leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Delores Ruth (Lipp) Zimmerman, whom he married Jan. 24, 1975; his son, Louis Zimmerman Jr. of Connoquenessing; his grandchildren, Skyler Anne and Makenzie Diane Zimmerman; his sister, Lilian Alexander of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lou was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.ZIMMERMAN - Friends of Louis Henry Zimmerman, who died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, with the Rev. David J. Egan officiating.Lou will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Cemetery.The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Connoquenessing VFC, P.O. Box 242, Connoquenessing, PA 16027, or to St. Gregory Catholic Church.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close