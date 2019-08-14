Louis W. Nesbitt, 59, of Zelienople passed away on Monday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Dec. 31, 1959, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Louis E. Nesbitt and Phyllis Benn Nesbitt.
Louis was employed at Passavant Retirement Center in the maintenance department.
He loved to fish. He enjoyed cheering on the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 474.
Above all, Louis loved to have a good time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Louis leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, Lori Nesbitt, whom he married on March 9, 1994; his children, Louis (Jade), John Robert, Tabitha (Bill) and R.J.; his six grandchildren; his siblings, John (Emma) Nesbitt, Kandy (Dave) Johnston, Marilyn (Bill) Adams and Arlena (Brad) McCoy; his brother-in-law, Jay (Bonnie) Kopelic; his sisters-in-law, Amy (Tim) Manuel and Jill (Steven) Madaffari; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Gallaher; and his beloved dog, Baby.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to his friend, Tracy Baric.
NESBITT - Friends of Louis W. Nesbitt, who died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Wilfred Goetze officiating.
Donations may be made in Louis's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019