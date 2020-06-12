Louise Alice (Wike) Trump passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at Cornwall Manor Health Center at the age of 90.
Louise was born on May 4, 1930, in Heidelberg Township, to Edith I. (Binkley) and John L. Wike.
A graduate of Heidelberg Township High School in 1948, Louise met and married her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert "Bob" Paul Trump in 1952, in Schaefferstown, Pa. He preceded her in death.
Louise put her secretarial degree to use at the Schaefferstown Bank and then Penn State University, while Bob completed his degree. Bob's job for Gulf Oil Corp. in Harmarville took them to Butler County, where she started her lifelong career as "Mom." Three daughters later, she was volunteering as Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, and was a member of multiple booster clubs in support of her family's growing involvement in the Mars Area School District. Her lifelong love of track and field began here in support of her daughters, as she volunteered at their track meets.
She earned an associate degree in accounting at Butler County Community College, before returning to Schaefferstown in the early 1980s.
With Bob always at her side, they established Hillcrest Nursery on Sheep Hill Road, and eventually fully retired in Newmanstown, before settling in at Cornwall Manor in 2017.
Louise's greatest legacy was her unwavering and tireless dedication to her family and the student athletes in all of the places she called home. Following her return to Lebanon County, she continued to officiate track and cross country meets at numerous local high schools and universities, including Penn State. She was a registered PIAA and USA Track & Field official, until her retirement from officiating in 2014.
Beyond officiating, she enjoyed reading, cross stitch, everything Christmas, and delighted in her grandchildren. Never seeking the spotlight, she served behind the scenes in support of too many ELCO school district athletic events to mention. She helped maintain up-to- date stats and records published on Bob's website, which was a popular spot for students and parents for years. The district's annual Junior High Track & Field Invitational meet was renamed in honor of Bob and Louise in 2009. She was especially proud of their induction into the Lancaster-Lebanon League Hall of Fame in 2015. Her entire family is and will forever be proud of her.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Karen and Anita Trump, and Linda Trump McLaughlin; her grandsons, Anthony Jack, Arthur Halko and Connor McLaughlin; her granddaughter, Haley (McLaughlin) Jacobs; and one great- grandson, Xander Robert Jacobs.
TRUMP - There will be a celebration of the life of Louise Alice (Wike) Trump, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Coleman Memorial Park, Pavilion 8.
Her wishes are being honored and handled by Clauser Funeral Home, Schaefferstown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family suggests donations in Louise's name be made payable to ELCO Athletic Department, 180 ELCO Drive, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Please visit www.clauserfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.