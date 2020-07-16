Louise J. Crawford, 84, of West Sunbury, formerly of Chicora, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence.
Louise was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Francis E. Steiner and the late Marie E. Rodgers Steiner.
Louise was a 1954 graduate of Karns City High School, and a former member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church.
She was a homemaker and a tax collector for Chicora Borough. Louise had also been employed at Nationwide Insurance, and was the "plant lady" at Hays Hardware.
Louise is survived by four daughters, Mrs. Alan (Sandra) Hempfling of West Sunbury, Linda Porter of West Sunbury, Mrs. William (Beverly) Porter of West Sunbury, and Mrs. Randy (Beth Ann "Butch") Clem of New Castle; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are three sisters, Donna Sheakley of Karns City, Mrs. Bernard (Dianna) Rumbaugh of Chicora, and Agnes Gray of East Brady; two brothers, Ralph (Jerry) Steiner and Robert (Linda) Steiner, both of Chicora; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Crawford, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2009; one grandson; one son-in-law; two brothers; one stepsister; and her stepmother.
CRAWFORD - Friends of Louise J. Crawford, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Sean Francis of St. Alphonsus Parish officiating.
Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com
.