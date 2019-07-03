Lowry Martin Clawson, 63, of Evans City passed away on Tuesday at his residence.
Born Sept. 28, 1955, in Butler, he was a son of Margaret Martin Clawson and the late Kenneth W. Clawson.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City.
He was employed at Three Rivers Ice Cream as a truck driver.
He is survived by two children, Leah Lassinger and her husband, Jay, of Butler, and Luke Clawson and Amy Majors, of Zelienople; his mother, Margaret Clawson of Evans City; three grandchildren, Brooklyn Lassinger, Jase Lassinger and Cheyla Majors; one sister, Jane Taylor and her husband, Dale, of Butler; one brother, Paul Clawson and his wife, Jennifer, of Meridian; and a number of nieces and nephews.
CLAWSON - Friends of Lowry Martin Clawson, who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Friday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, with Pastor Brandon Johns officiating.
Burial will take place in Evans City Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, PA 16033.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 3, 2019