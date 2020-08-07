1/1
Loy W. "Bill" Thomas
Loy W. "Bill" Thomas, 91, of Jackson Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born April 11, 1929, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Herbert Thomas and Ann Kugel Thomas.

Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of the West Newton VFW Post 7812, and belonged to the Zelienople Hungarian Beneficial Society and the Ellwood City Moose Lodge 93.

Bill loved bluegrass music and enjoyed camping, surrounded by the mountains and the beauty of nature. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and using his wood burner.

Above all, Bill will be remembered as a quiet but mighty man, who adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, David L. Thomas and his wife, Karen, Mark W. Thomas and his wife, Kathy, and Rita R. Stadnik and her companion, Richard Vanyo; his sisters, Virginia Barnhart and Lavada George; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Albano Thomas, who passed away on Aug. 27, 1999; and his brothers, Dale A. and Leroy Thomas.

THOMAS - Friends of Loy W. "Bill" Thomas, who died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating, followed by military honors.

The family kindly requests that personal facial protection be worn to both the visitation and the service.

Bill will be laid to rest privately at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
