Loyal D. Westerman, 96, of Evans City passed away Saturday at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, with his family at his side.

Born July 9, 1923, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Philip Raymond and Grace Rider Westerman.

A 1941 graduate of Evans City High School, he was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He had served with the 864th Aviation Engineers in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a past commander of the Bishop-Schar American Legion Post 219 in Evans City.

Loyal worked in the meter department at Penn Power from 1946 to 1985.

He was a life member of the Evans City V.F.D., formerly John A. Irwin Fire Company.

Surviving are his wife of over 73 years, Genevieve Garvin Westerman, whom he married on Feb. 16, 1946; two sons, William "Bill" Westerman and his wife, Jeannie, of Evans City and Louis "Lou" Westerman and his wife, Cindy, of Connoquenessing; his grandchildren, John, Timothy and Kathleen; his great-grandchildren, Haley and Faith Kinne and Dominic and Chase; and his nieces and nephews.

The last of his immediate family, Loyal was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Meeder, and his brothers, Kenneth, Donald, Harold, Frank, Laverle and Philip Raymond Westerman.

WESTERMAN - Friends of Loyal D. Westerman, who died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Harmon officiating.

Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 330 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.

