Loyal W. "Butch" Fredley, 88, of West Deer Township died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born June 3, 1932, in West Deer Township, and was the son of the late James A. and Grace Ekas Fredley. He had been a lifelong resident of West Deer Township.
He was a graduate of West Deer High School, graduating in 1951.
Loyal was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, having served in Germany.
He retired from T.W. Phillips in 1986, as a service technician/office manager.
Loyal's interests included fishing, stained glass, woodworking, restoring antique tractors, and building and remodeling his home and family homes.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Theda Garmer Fredley; his two daughters, Lorraine Fredley and Alice (Warner) Rice of Reedville, Va.; his son, Loyal (Barbara) Fredley Jr. of Cabot; and his daughter-in-law, Karen Fredley.
He was the grandfather of Kathie Fredley, Traci (Gary) Meyers, Sara (Jeremy) Losco, Matthew Fredley, and Emily, Rachel and Ann Rice; and the great-grandfather of Alex Losco, Koolbie Fredley and Kale Meyers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Fredley; a granddaughter, Frances A. Rice; and two brothers, J. Clair and Alvin Fredley.
FREDLEY - A private visitation for Loyal W. "Butch" Fredley, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, was held at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
Everyone is invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, 224 Tarentum Culmerville Road, Tarentum, PA 15084.
Please visit www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.