Lu Ann Kirschner (Michael) Leone, 66, of Hilliards, went to join her loved ones in heaven March 26, 2020. Her death came quickly following a diagnosis of liver complications.

Lu was born Jan. 28, 1954, in Grove City. She was the daughter of the late John Kirschner and the late Wanda L. Blakney Kirschner.

Lu retired from the United States Postal Service in 2009 with 25 years of service and was active with NAPUS, a postmaster organization. She also worked as secretary of the art department at Slippery Rock University for 11 years prior.

Lu was a member of the Boyers United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, golfing, and always keeping in touch with her friends and family by hosting many dinners and celebrations.

Lu is survived by her husband, Thomas Clair Leone, whom she married April 6, 2014; her sister, Jan (Don)Rider of Boyers; her brother, James (Dorothy Hartzell) Kirschner of Hilliards; one niece; three nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Haley (Jon) Leone Crighton of Slippery Rock, Justin Leone of Grove City, David (Kim) Huebschen of Butler, Michelle (Greg) Fitzingo of Boyers, Jennifer (Ed) Gerlach of Mercer and Dennis (Natashia) Michael of Hilliards; and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two special buddies, Molly and Libby, her Saint Bernards.

Lu was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Paul Michael, who passed away Jan. 27, 2012.

LEONE - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service for Lu Ann Kirschner (Michael) Leone, who died March 26, 2020, will be held at a date and time to be determined at Boyers United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to WILLIAM F. YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, West Sunbury.

In Lu's memory, the family asks that memorial donations be given to the Boyers United Methodist Church, P.O Box 124, Boyers, Pa., 16020.

