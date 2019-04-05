Luanne Kobet, 60, of Saxonburg passed away on Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Jan. 8, 1959, she was the daughter of David Lippold and Norma Stewart Barger.
Luanne enjoyed music, art and writing.
Surviving are her father, David (Judith) Lippold of Saxonburg; her mother, Norma (William) Barger of Butler; her son, Orion Kobet of Butler; her daughter, Danille (Chris) Jager of Mount Kisco, N.Y., two grandsons, Rowan Jager and Miles Jager; two sisters, Linda (David) Wright and Suzanne (A.J.) Pagano; her stepsister, Katie (Brian) Patrick; many nieces and nephews; and her ex- husband, Robert Kobet of Zelienople.
KOBET - Visitation and services were private for Luanne Kobet, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Interment was held at Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
