LuAnne Mohn (King-Fettig) passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 63.

She was born July 17, 1956, in Butler, to Joseph Daniel Mohn and Rose Cecelia Kaib.

As a nurse, teacher, nursery director, security guard, wife, chaplain, mom and grandma, she was always caring for others. She enjoyed creating great memories with her five children including teaching them to fish, supporting them at their favorite activities and always making sure they were fed!

She would eat just about anything if it had enough butter on it and could create anything with her amazing imagination and willpower. Among a life with tribulation, she had a heart of gold and seemed to have a mission to help others. You would never catch her sleeping; she was just "resting her eyes."

She was an admired employee wherever she worked, and when not working, she enjoyed playing tennis, working in the yard, laying in the sun, or watching "The Golden Girls."

She is survived by her five children, Bill, Philip, Michelle, Madeline and Raymond; her three grandchildren, Alex, Bailey and Mikayla; her brothers, Jay, Dean and Lee; her beloved in-laws; her cousin, Shirley; several nieces, nephews and friends; as well as her beloved companion, Charity.

LuAnne was preceded in death by her mother; father; and her sister, Mary Jo.

MOHN - A memorial service for LuAnne Mohn (King-Fettig), who died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Parish, 915 State Route 68, East Brady. A luncheon will follow.



